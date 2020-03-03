Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster Buys 4,500 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SBH stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,335,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 303,424 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

