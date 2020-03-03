Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sanmina by 336.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

