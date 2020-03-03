Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

