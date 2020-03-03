SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) CEO Joshua J. Wilson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SciPlay stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. SciPlay Corp has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

