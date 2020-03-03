SDL (LON:SDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $556.55

Shares of SDL plc (LON:SDL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $556.55 and traded as high as $568.00. SDL shares last traded at $548.00, with a volume of 20,323 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 601.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 557.31. The company has a market cap of $498.45 million and a PE ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SDL Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

