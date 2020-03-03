Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.