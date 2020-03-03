Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) Insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar Buys 2,816 Shares

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar purchased 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.75 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,981.18 ($35,447.65).

ASX SVW opened at A$17.11 ($12.13) on Tuesday. Seven Group Holdings Ltd has a one year low of A$15.52 ($11.01) and a one year high of A$21.96 ($15.57). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is A$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Seven Group’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

