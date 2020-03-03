Shockwave Medical (SWAV) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Shockwave Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -119.06% -42.97% -34.67% Shockwave Medical Competitors -557.64% -131.75% -23.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shockwave Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 Shockwave Medical Competitors 1127 3606 5946 339 2.50

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Shockwave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million -$51.11 million -18.79 Shockwave Medical Competitors $1.43 billion $160.94 million -54.72

Shockwave Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

