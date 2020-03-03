Short Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Declines By 7.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 55,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 42.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.28 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

BBBY stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

