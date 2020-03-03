Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Drops By 7.5%

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,778 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,965 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

