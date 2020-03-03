Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Grows By 5.2%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 19,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $21,090,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 1,606.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1,910.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in EQT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 922,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

