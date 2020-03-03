Short Interest in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Drops By 6.2%

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 5,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Fonar has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

