Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

SIFY stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.09% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

