Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 222.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Slack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 339,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $33,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,258,088.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

