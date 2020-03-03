SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

Shares of SOHO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.