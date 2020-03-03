Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) Insider Glen Boreham Acquires 27,725 Shares of Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) insider Glen Boreham purchased 27,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$19,989.73 ($14,177.11).

ASX:SXL opened at A$0.65 ($0.46) on Tuesday. Southern Cross Media Group Ltd has a one year low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a one year high of A$1.43 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $496.01 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.98.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Southern Cross Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

