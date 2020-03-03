SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $55,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

