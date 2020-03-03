SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,897 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

