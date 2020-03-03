SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,406 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $76,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $158.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

