SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Insider Jose Larios Sells 1,584 Shares

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jose Larios also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPX Flow alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of SPX Flow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.09. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.