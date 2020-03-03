St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $459.48

Shares of St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $459.48 and traded as high as $491.00. St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at $473.00, with a volume of 289,909 shares traded.

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (up from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 630 ($8.29).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 500.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 460.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that St. Modwen Properties plc will post 1969.3134725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 12,000 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.75), for a total value of £61,560 ($80,978.69).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.