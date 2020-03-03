StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Sanjai Bhonsle Purchases 1,000 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.58.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 288,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

