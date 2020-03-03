Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

SYK opened at $197.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.27 and its 200-day moving average is $211.82. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

