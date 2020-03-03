SunTrust Banks Comments on Interface, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interface in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Interface’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TILE. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Interface has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 165,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,862,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.