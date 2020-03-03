Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,713,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after buying an additional 388,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

SYF stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.