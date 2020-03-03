Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.