Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.26.

Shares of TRHC opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,256,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,991 shares of company stock worth $3,609,024. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

