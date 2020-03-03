Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Short Interest Update

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 29,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 57.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 990,217 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

