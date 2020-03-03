Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 55,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 64.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSE SKT opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

