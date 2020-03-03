Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

