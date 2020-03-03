Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider Allan McCallum Buys 10,000 Shares

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider Allan McCallum bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.88 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,800.00 ($27,517.73).

Shares of ASX TGR opened at A$3.88 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $804.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.34. Tassal Group Limited has a 52 week low of A$4.02 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of A$5.25 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Get Tassal Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tassal Group’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Tassal Group

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.