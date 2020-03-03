Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 164.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.24% of Tech Data worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1,981.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,770 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,363,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16.

TECD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

