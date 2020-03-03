Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Position Reduced by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 248,973 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

NYSE TNK opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNK. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.