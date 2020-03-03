Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TEO opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 202,468 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

