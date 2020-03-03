Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.97.

TS stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

