Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,858 shares of company stock worth $10,790,565. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

TTEK opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

