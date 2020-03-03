The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

