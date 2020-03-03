Timothy J. Cutt Purchases 23,364 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE QEP opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. QEP Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $519.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 196,393 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $8,999,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

