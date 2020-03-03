Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes Buys 2,948 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $19,781.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,200,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,028,528.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,159.55.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 24,121 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $164,746.43.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,786.97.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $227.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tiptree by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tiptree by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

