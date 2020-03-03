TJX Companies Inc Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.19 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

