Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Total by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Total by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Shares of Total stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

