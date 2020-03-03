Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 68.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

