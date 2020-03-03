Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.63

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.63 and traded as high as $32.77. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $276.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.