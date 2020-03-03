Tribune Publishing (TPCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPCO opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

