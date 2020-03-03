TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTMI. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

TTMI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $1,088,260. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

