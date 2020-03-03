Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.48

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.74. Unico American shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

UNAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Unico American from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unico American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Unico American alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

About Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.