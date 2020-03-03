United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Kent G. Whittemore Buys 5,000 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

