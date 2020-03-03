United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $78,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 53,301 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

