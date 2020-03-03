Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $154.86.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,035.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $8,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.