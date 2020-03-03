VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.72

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.32. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 9,449 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

